Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.22–$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Express Stock Up 45.3 %

EXPR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 1,614,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.52. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Express by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

