Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.22–$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.
EXPR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 1,614,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.52. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
