Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.62 and last traded at C$12.53. Approximately 63,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 39,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fairfax India from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 208.83.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

