Fantom Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Fantom has a total market cap of $602.39 million and $69.60 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00509440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.16 or 0.30450740 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

