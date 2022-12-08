Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Up 14.6%

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17). 503,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 269,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

Filtronic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.22. The company has a market capitalization of £29.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

Featured Stories

