Financial Contrast: Tompkins Financial (TMP) versus The Competition

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tompkins Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Tompkins Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tompkins Financial pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Tompkins Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Tompkins Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial 26.28% 13.15% 1.08% Tompkins Financial Competitors 27.08% 12.44% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tompkins Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tompkins Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial $320.17 million $89.26 million 13.64 Tompkins Financial Competitors $1.30 billion $315.65 million 11.72

Tompkins Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tompkins Financial. Tompkins Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tompkins Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tompkins Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Tompkins Financial Competitors 696 6878 6379 301 2.44

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Tompkins Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tompkins Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Tompkins Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tompkins Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tompkins Financial competitors beat Tompkins Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential mortgage loans; personal loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculture loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and internet banking services. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate, and financial and tax planning services; property and casualty, medical, life, disability, and long-term care insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 63 banking offices, including 43 offices in New York and 20 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

