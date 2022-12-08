First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.91.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

