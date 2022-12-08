FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Increased by Carronade Capital Management LP

Carronade Capital Management LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up 3.6% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carronade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $28,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,588. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

