Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.32.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Five9 Stock Performance
Shares of Five9 stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.
Insider Transactions at Five9
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Five9 by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares during the period.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.