Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $1,243,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Five9 by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.