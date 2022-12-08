Flow (FLOW) Reaches One Day Volume of $36.78 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $36.78 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00006074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $925.89 or 0.05469799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00506227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.22 or 0.30258695 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,575,822 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

