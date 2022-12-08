Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

