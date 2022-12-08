Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 million, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

