Function X (FX) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $69.70 million and approximately $218,409.77 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $926.88 or 0.05497333 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00502563 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.85 or 0.30039684 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.
