FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Issued By B. Riley

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Wireless Telecom Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTT opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

About Wireless Telecom Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

