FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Issued By B. Riley

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Wireless Telecom Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Wireless Telecom Group Stock Performance
Shares of WTT opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.40.
About Wireless Telecom Group
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.
