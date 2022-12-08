Gateway Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $636,996.30 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00015166 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.69 million and approximately $636,996.30 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.61638262 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $426,816.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.