GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 308,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,620. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

