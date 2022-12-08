GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JOB remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 308,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,620. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.
About GEE Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.