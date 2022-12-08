Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells $2,307,500.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,737,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:G opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after acquiring an additional 710,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 347,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

