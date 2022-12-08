Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.