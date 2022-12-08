Gifto (GTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.26 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and $6.64 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

