Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 700 at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. 495,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.