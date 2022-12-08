Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.15. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

