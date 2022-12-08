Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 4.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 139,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,467,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $3,184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,641,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $3,184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,641,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 and sold 3,255,695 shares valued at $6,254,036. 62.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.