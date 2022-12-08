Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

GMED opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

