GMX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.90 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $54.07 or 0.00313586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $432.08 million and approximately $20.90 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

