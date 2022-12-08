Gnosis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.09 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $91.62 or 0.00532969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $237.26 million and approximately $20.09 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

