Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.13

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and traded as high as $13.41. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 68,295 shares changing hands.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GER. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

