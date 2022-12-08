Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.13

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and traded as high as $13.41. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 68,295 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
