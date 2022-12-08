Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $26.05 Million Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,882. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

