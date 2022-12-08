Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.08. 761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,845. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

