Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 118,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

