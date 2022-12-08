Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.11.

TMO traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $564.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.