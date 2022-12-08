Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 6,306 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 1.2 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,357,818. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $197.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

