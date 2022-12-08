Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDYN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 2,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,343. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $853.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

