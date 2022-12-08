Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.96. 13,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 149.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 270,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 450.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,439,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

