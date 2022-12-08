GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $350.31 million and approximately $3,850.64 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005797 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007924 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.