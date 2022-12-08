Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Raised to €210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.39.

HVRRY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

