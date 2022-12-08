Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Raised to €210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
HVRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.39.
Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.3 %
HVRRY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $102.66.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
