Head to Head Comparison: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 27.78% 28.07% 4.23% Redwood Trust -10.78% 6.18% 0.58%

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. American Tower pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust pays out -129.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Redwood Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

American Tower has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Tower and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 3 10 0 2.77 Redwood Trust 0 2 4 1 2.86

American Tower currently has a consensus price target of $259.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.87%. Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $9.86, indicating a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than American Tower.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Tower and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $9.36 billion 10.50 $2.57 billion $6.30 33.51 Redwood Trust $575.00 million 1.50 $319.61 million ($0.71) -10.70

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Tower beats Redwood Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

