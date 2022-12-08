Head-To-Head Comparison: Talkspace (TALK) and Its Peers

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Talkspace to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Risk & Volatility
Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talkspace and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Talkspace
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Talkspace Competitors
|7
|131
|275
|0
|2.65
Profitability
This table compares Talkspace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Talkspace
|-69.57%
|-51.63%
|-43.57%
|Talkspace Competitors
|-325.87%
|-676.77%
|-37.31%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Talkspace and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Talkspace
|$113.67 million
|-$62.74 million
|-1.32
|Talkspace Competitors
|$1.36 billion
|-$98.47 million
|31.18
Talkspace’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Talkspace rivals beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Talkspace Company Profile
Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.
