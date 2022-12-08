Head-To-Head Contrast: Bowlero (BOWL) and Its Peers

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bowlero to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -22.05 Bowlero Competitors $970.13 million -$47.77 million 3.02

Bowlero’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bowlero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 833.57% -53.27% 75.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bowlero and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 166 377 4 2.65

Bowlero currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 30.27%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Bowlero’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Bowlero has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s competitors have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bowlero competitors beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

