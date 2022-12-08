Head-To-Head Review: Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) versus ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) and ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alkermes and ULURU’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes $1.17 billion 3.58 -$48.17 million ($0.78) -32.74 ULURU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ULURU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkermes.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes -11.41% -1.10% -0.60% ULURU N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Alkermes and ULURU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alkermes and ULURU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes 0 4 4 0 2.50 ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alkermes presently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Alkermes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alkermes is more favorable than ULURU.

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ULURU has a beta of -1.97, meaning that its share price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Alkermes shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Alkermes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ULURU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alkermes beats ULURU on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also developing LYBALVI, an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and nemvaleukin alfa, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid the activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements primarily with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About ULURU

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

