Head-To-Head Survey: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) & Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 31.88% 14.53% 5.79% iClick Interactive Asia Group -38.77% -14.47% -8.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Black Knight has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Black Knight and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 5 0 0 2.00 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Black Knight presently has a consensus target price of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.46%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 581.87%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Black Knight.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Knight and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.48 billion 6.25 $207.90 million $3.19 18.52 iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.09 -$19.57 million ($6.19) -0.47

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Knight beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE designed to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

