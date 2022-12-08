HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.1000 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and $1,092.97 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

