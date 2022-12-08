Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 6,865 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Insider Activity

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

