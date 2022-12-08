Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HENKY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($63.16) to €61.00 ($64.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($68.42) to €70.00 ($73.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($54.74) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($71.58) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

