Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.43

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.43 and last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 7782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Hershey Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.69 and a 200-day moving average of $223.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hershey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Hershey by 88.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 629,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

