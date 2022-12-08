HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0252 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. HI has a total market cap of $69.87 million and $710,083.45 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02447424 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $623,203.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

