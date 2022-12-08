Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

HEP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 279,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 116.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Articles

