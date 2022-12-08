Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of HEP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 279,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 250,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 167,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

