Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.92.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.80 on Friday. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

