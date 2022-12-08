HSBC Lowers Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 2,000 ($24.39) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.78) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 2,070 ($25.24) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.00) to GBX 1,730 ($21.09) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.36) to GBX 2,050 ($25.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,994.60.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

