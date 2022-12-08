Huobi BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,631.35 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $667.32 million and $17,631.35 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for approximately $17,124.16 or 1.00029567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

