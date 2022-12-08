IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IDT (NYSE:IDTGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE:IDT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 207,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. IDT has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $48.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IDT in the second quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

